Common Church of England Primary School was placed in Ofsted special measures after inspectors rated it as inadequate in May 2023.

Numbers were falling, staff had left, and pupils were even being taught in the school hall because classrooms weren’t fit for purpose.

But today, walk through the doors and you’ll find a very different place – brighter, more purposeful, and buzzing with the energy of a school rediscovering its wings.

The transformation began when the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) took Stanley Common under its care in March last year.

Support then followed last November from Firs Primary School which has become a partner support school and its headteacher, Paula Martin, who has made a career out of helping struggling schools flourish, took the helm.

This is the fourth school Paula has guided through special measures – and she is determined that Stanley Common will follow the same path to success.

She said: “When I first came, I didn’t work to convince parents in the village to send their children here because I knew work needed to be done, so pupil numbers did decline

“But now I can, and do, proudly say I would send my own children or godchildren to this school – and that’s because every decision we make starts with one question: what is best for the children?”

The changes have been striking. The Trust has invested heavily, bringing in new fire doors, furniture, CCTV and security gates, with hopes for further improvements to the playground.

Outdated cupboards and fixtures have been replaced with spaces designed around children’s needs.

Classrooms which were dark and oppressive are now redecorated into light, homely spaces for learning.

With just two mixed-age classes – one for Reception and Key Stage 1, the other for Years 3 to 6 – the school runs on a family model where everyone knows everyone.

Carefully designed timetables mean pupils still learn what is right for their age at each step – while the small class sizes allow staff to tailor learning to individual needs with every child given the attention they deserve.

But the sense of closeness built in the classrooms is truly at the heart of Common Church of England Primary School.

The close-knit family feel is something pupils treasure – which is reflected in impressive behaviour improvement across the school.

At Christmas, every child sits down together for dinner in the hall, singing carols and celebrating as one family.

Each pupil now carries a school-branded water bottle with their name on, and even their workbooks are stamped with the Stanley Common logo.

These may seem like little things, but they are building blocks in a renewed sense of identity and belonging.

Adding to this renewed sense of belonging is a new house system, built around school mottos – from St George’s “Slay your own dragon” to Joan of Arc’s “Strong and courageous.”

The partnership with Firs Primary in Derby has also opened doors to experiences Stanley Common pupils might not otherwise have had due its size and allows the school to fulfil its value of “life in all its fulness”.

From shared trips to the theatre to welcoming visiting Chinese students, children are being given the same opportunities as those in bigger schools.

A year ago, Stanley Common was a school in survival mode. Today, it feels more like a butterfly just out of its chrysalis – wings still stretching, but ready to fly.

1 . Stanley Common Church of England Primary School Stanley Common Church of England Primary School has undergone an impressive transformation. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Stanley Common Church of England Primary School Paula Martin, who has made a career out of helping struggling schools flourish, took the helm at Stanley Common Church of England Primary School. She is pictured alongside Nicola Forester, a school business manager at the primary Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Stanley Common Church of England Primary School The transformation of the school began when the Derby Diocesan Academy Trust (DDAT) took Stanley Common under its care in March last year. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Stanley Common Church of England Primary School Pupils can benefit from a brand new school hall, which has been renovated as a part of the transformation. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales