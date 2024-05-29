School focus: Derbyshire primary at World Heritage site where pupils thrive

Situated in the Derwent River Valley in Belper, which is a part of the World Heritage site, St Elizabeth's catholic school offers much more than stunning views to all its pupils.

Children at the primary, which is rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, thrive academically and SAT results from last year are great proof – as they were well above the national average in all areas.

But headteacher Amanda Clemens believes that there is much more to the school’s community than academic success.

She said: “We firmly believe in wanting the very best for our children in so many ways. I'm so proud of our curriculum, our links with parents and the wider community, the hard-working and very dedicated staff we have, but most of all our wonderful children who make us smile and know that they are all valued.”

The catholic primary, which is a part of the St Ralph Sherwin Catholic Multi Academy, follows its mission statement ‘Be like Jesus, be our best, be safe and be caring’ and incorporates Franciscan values of joy, forgiveness, faith, respect, service, peace and stewardship into the learning programme.

Mrs Clemens, who has been the headteacher at the school for four years now, said: “We live it out by encouraging all of our children to try their very best in order to achieve their full potential in all areas - academic, social, when making friends and in understanding and caring for others.”

The values are reflected in the high standards of pupils’ behaviour, which was described as ‘exemplary’ following a Catholic School's Inspection in 2023.

What makes the school unique is its extensive sports field and outdoor play area with fantastic views. This includes a trim trail, sensory circuit, outdoor classroom, pond and nature areas as well as raised beds for gardening, and a willow wigwam. Recently the school has even created an archaeological dig site.

Music plays an important part of the curriculum at St Elizabeth's. Whole class recorders are offered in year three, and brass lessons in years four and five. Children decide if they'd like to learn violin and guitar. Pupils from year five are set to play along with the world famous Halle Orchestra and the school's choir is planning to appear at Young Voices 2025.

The school also offers a wide range of sports activities and weekly coaching sessions. Selection of PE lessons include football, cricket, paceball, hockey, dance, gym, swimming and even yoga.

On top of that, pupils at St Elizabeth’s often engage in charity projects and they regularly learn about mental wellbeing.

Mrs Clemens explained: “We raise money for charity and support local and national causes, helping children to understand both their rights but also their responsibilities in society.

"We have increased awareness for mental health and have speakers from local groups to help children understand their well-being, reduce anxiety and learn how to keep themselves well.”

The school has a very active Parent Teacher association, called the St Elizabeth's Association or SEA. The volunteers who form the group regularly support the school with cake sales, discos and summer fayres.

Mrs Clemens said: “Their help and support is invaluable and helps us support our children. We have supplemented our reading books as a result of their fantastic support - helping our children develop a love of reading which is encouraged from the day they start and continues until the day they leave.”

The school also offers well-developed career support – including regular career talks and materials about inspirational careers in their curriculum. This year the primary welcomed guests from the fire brigade, Network Rail, the British Transport Police, an actress, and an author. Further talks planned later this year include Toyota, police officers and the first aiders.

The school currently offers school visits for parents – including school grounds and classroom tours. Anyone interested in a tour is asked to contact the school office on 01773 822278 or email [email protected] to book an appointment.

