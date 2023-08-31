School appeal for help as Chesterfield family of eight 'lose everything' in house fire

Henry Bradley Nursery and Infant School school shared the link to the GoFundMe page after Abi and Jon Wood, and their six children Dec, Olivia, Cameron, Ethan, Harvey and Tommy-Lee have been forced to abandon their home after a fire last week.

The family, who are currently living in a hotel, waiting for emergency accommodation, have lost all their belongings. Kimmy Brownhill, Abi’s sister, has started a fundraiser in the hope of collecting clothes, toys, and funds to support the family.

On the GoFundMe page, Kimmy said: “My sister Abi, her husband Jon and six kids have sadly lost everything due to a house fire which means they’re currently staying in a hotel until further notice, the council are trying to find them emergency accommodation but don’t have any right now so it could be a long hotel stay which is going to be hard.They don’t have anything including clothes.

“I’m just wondering if anyone would kindly help them out at this sad time, even if it’s just donating clothes to help them for now until the house is sorted. All donations would be appreciated as it would help with the expenses of having to eat out every day and for a family of 8 it’s very expensive. We are truly grateful and appreciate all the help and donations.”

A spokesperson for Henry Bradley Nursery said on Facebook: “I’m sure lots of you know one of our Henry Bradley family has lost everything in a house fire. I am sure you can all empathise with this terrible situation. I have been in touch with the family, they are obviously heartbroken, but thankful everybody is ok. If you or anybody else can help, a go fund me page has been set up for anybody who could help them in their time of need. I thank you on behalf of them."