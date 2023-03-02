‘Scale of crisis is huge’ say Derbyshire teachers as they walk out to call for pay rise above inflation rate

Picket lines were formed at Brookfield Communicty School, Parkside Community School, Heritage school in Clwone and Hope Valley College.

After the pickets, strikes travelled to Nottingham to join the regional East Midlands rally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Tunnell of North Derbyshire Branch of the National Education Union said: “NEU members across the East Midlands have been on strike in response to the huge crisis in education that has seen school budgets slashed, staff leaving in droves and teacher pay at an all-time low. 15 years of austerity has cut public services to the bone and public sector workers feel they have been left with no choice but to strike.

Picket lines have been formed in front of different schools across the region including Brookfield Community School.

"The government is not listening, and the scale of the crisis is huge. A first step towards addressing this is a fully-funded, above-inflation pay rise to ensure education is an attractive profession and our children are taught by fully-qualified, high-quality staff.

"Government incompetence has wasted millions on private contracts, so it is clear the money is there but in the wrong place. All we are asking for is this money to be invested in our children and communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The union says it's been "left with no other option" but to keep striking and wants pay rises above the rate prices are currently rising at. They also want schools to get extra money to ensure pay rises do not come from existing budgets.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan invited unions to “formal talks on pay, conditions and reform” on the condition that this week’s walkouts were suspended. She called the union’s decision “hugely disappointing”.

Teachers from Hope Valley College formed a picket line as well, calling for a better pay.

Lisa Tunnell from the North Derbyshire Branch of the National Education Union said that government incompetence has wasted millions on private contracts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire strikers said the government is not listening, and the scale of the crisis is huge.