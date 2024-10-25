Santa Claus will be carrying a big sack of gifts to hand out to the boys and girls in Derbyshire.Santa Claus will be carrying a big sack of gifts to hand out to the boys and girls in Derbyshire.
Santa visits: 13 places where your children can meet Father Christmas in Derbyshire

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 10:36 BST
Christmas starts for little ones with a magical visit to see Santa….and the seasonal favourite has a packed diary in Derbyshire this year.

Father Christmas will be sailing down a canal, riding steams trains, telling stories in a castle, getting up early for breakfast and having afternoon tea with families.

Opportunities to see the popular fellow book up quickly so make sure your children doesn’t miss out on the fun!

Santa will be at Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield from November 30 to December 24 inclusive. Visit him in his grotto inside the marquee next to the food hall between the hours of 10am to 4pm. Each child will receive a gift and there will festive colouring, tea, coffee and hot chocolate. Admission is £15 per child - pay on the day, no booking required. (Generic photo).

1. Chesterfield

Santa will be at Dunston Hall Garden Centre, Chesterfield from November 30 to December 24 inclusive. Visit him in his grotto inside the marquee next to the food hall between the hours of 10am to 4pm. Each child will receive a gift and there will festive colouring, tea, coffee and hot chocolate. Admission is £15 per child - pay on the day, no booking required. (Generic photo). Photo: Adobe Stock

Cruise down Chesterfield Canal with Santa aboard a tripboat. In Chesterfield, theJohn Varley II will be doing Santa Special trips every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 22 and on December 23. All leave from Tapton Lock, on the Tesco roundabout in Chesterfield. In Staveley, Madeline will be running Santa Special trips every Saturday and Sunday from December 7 to 22. All leave from Hollingwood Hub on Works Road. Each child will receive a gift from Santa and every adult will get a mince pie and a drink. Tickets £10, book online at https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk or call 01246 477569.

2. Chesterfield/Staveley

Cruise down Chesterfield Canal with Santa aboard a tripboat. In Chesterfield, theJohn Varley II will be doing Santa Special trips every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 22 and on December 23. All leave from Tapton Lock, on the Tesco roundabout in Chesterfield. In Staveley, Madeline will be running Santa Special trips every Saturday and Sunday from December 7 to 22. All leave from Hollingwood Hub on Works Road. Each child will receive a gift from Santa and every adult will get a mince pie and a drink. Tickets £10, book online at https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk or call 01246 477569. Photo: Chesterfield Canal Trust

Santa will be in his grotto in Staveley market place on December 7 from 11am to 3pm as part of a Christmas market featuring a snow scene and seasonal music. Free entry. (Generic image).

3. Staveley

Santa will be in his grotto in Staveley market place on December 7 from 11am to 3pm as part of a Christmas market featuring a snow scene and seasonal music. Free entry. (Generic image). Photo: Adobe Stock

All aboard the Peak Rail Santa Special for a magical steam train ride through the Derbyshire countryside. Santa and his helpers will make their way through the train and meet everyone, giving out gifts to all the children. Entertainers will be on board to add to the fun. There will be a drink and snack for each child, a glass of wine or soft drink and a mince pie for each adult. Santa Special trains run every weekend from November 30 to December 24 inclusive, with four journeys a day and three on December 24. Tickets start at £40 for a table seating two passengers to £130 for a compartment of six. Book online at https://www.peakrail.co.uk.

4. Rowsley

All aboard the Peak Rail Santa Special for a magical steam train ride through the Derbyshire countryside. Santa and his helpers will make their way through the train and meet everyone, giving out gifts to all the children. Entertainers will be on board to add to the fun. There will be a drink and snack for each child, a glass of wine or soft drink and a mince pie for each adult. Santa Special trains run every weekend from November 30 to December 24 inclusive, with four journeys a day and three on December 24. Tickets start at £40 for a table seating two passengers to £130 for a compartment of six. Book online at https://www.peakrail.co.uk. Photo: Nick Rhodes

