4 . Rowsley

All aboard the Peak Rail Santa Special for a magical steam train ride through the Derbyshire countryside. Santa and his helpers will make their way through the train and meet everyone, giving out gifts to all the children. Entertainers will be on board to add to the fun. There will be a drink and snack for each child, a glass of wine or soft drink and a mince pie for each adult. Santa Special trains run every weekend from November 30 to December 24 inclusive, with four journeys a day and three on December 24. Tickets start at £40 for a table seating two passengers to £130 for a compartment of six. Book online at https://www.peakrail.co.uk. Photo: Nick Rhodes