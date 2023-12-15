Santa Paws: 20 photos of adorable Derbyshire dogs - and one chicken - all dressed up for Christmas
Derbyshire Times’ readers have been submitting photos of their furry – and feathered – friends in their festive finery.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT
Getting your pet a cute and cosy Christmas jumper seems to be a staple of any British Christmas.
Be it Advent calendars, crackers or cards, owners like to make their beloved pets feel included in the seasonal celebrations.
Take a look through our gallery at the cutest of Christmas outfits that are paws-itively perfect!
1 / 5