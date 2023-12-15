News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire Times’ readers have been submitting photos of their furry – and feathered – friends in their festive finery.

Santa Paws: 20 photos of adorable Derbyshire dogs - and one chicken - all dressed up for Christmas

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:27 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT

Getting your pet a cute and cosy Christmas jumper seems to be a staple of any British Christmas.

Be it Advent calendars, crackers or cards, owners like to make their beloved pets feel included in the seasonal celebrations.

Take a look through our gallery at the cutest of Christmas outfits that are paws-itively perfect!

Rita Snowden submitted this photo of 'Barney Claus' looking wonderful in his suit.

1. Barney Claus

Rita Snowden submitted this photo of 'Barney Claus' looking wonderful in his suit. Photo: Rita Snowden

Ellie King said: "Tilly’s also ready for Santa Paws."

2. Santa Paws

Ellie King said: "Tilly’s also ready for Santa Paws." Photo: Ellie King

Paul Bent submitted this photo of Bertie in his Christmas jumper.

3. Christmas jumper

Paul Bent submitted this photo of Bertie in his Christmas jumper. Photo: Paul Bent

Nicola Robinson sent in this very cute photo

4. Awesome Foursome

Nicola Robinson sent in this very cute photo Photo: Nicola Robinson

