News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
There was plenty of excitement as passengers got ready to board the Santa Special.There was plenty of excitement as passengers got ready to board the Santa Special.
There was plenty of excitement as passengers got ready to board the Santa Special.

Santa joins passengers on steam train ride through the Derbyshire countryside

Passengers got to meet Father Christmas when they boarded a special steam train in Derbyshire.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 7th Dec 2023, 13:59 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:03 GMT

The Peak Rail Santa Express, from Rowsley Station, took those on board on a magical ride through the Derbyshire countryside – with Santa among the passengers.

Local photographer Nick Rhodes went along to capture the festive fun.

Trains run on December 10, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. For more details and booking tickets, visit https://www.peakrail.co.uk/

Festive hats were in evidence as passengers waited to get on board

1. Santa Special

Festive hats were in evidence as passengers waited to get on board Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Winter weather during some of the Santa Special dates gave the ride a magical festive feel

2. Santa Special

Winter weather during some of the Santa Special dates gave the ride a magical festive feel Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
The Santa Special looked stunning as it made its way through the Derbyshire countryside

3. Santa Special

The Santa Special looked stunning as it made its way through the Derbyshire countryside Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Christmas trees helped get passengers in the festive spirit

4. Santa Special

Christmas trees helped get passengers in the festive spirit Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireTrains