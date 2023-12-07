Santa joins passengers on steam train ride through the Derbyshire countryside
Passengers got to meet Father Christmas when they boarded a special steam train in Derbyshire.
The Peak Rail Santa Express, from Rowsley Station, took those on board on a magical ride through the Derbyshire countryside – with Santa among the passengers.
Local photographer Nick Rhodes went along to capture the festive fun.
Trains run on December 10, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24. For more details and booking tickets, visit https://www.peakrail.co.uk/
