A guide estimate of £20,000 to £30,000 has been pinned on the shirt ahead of the auction on February 15.

Pele, nicknamed the King, donned his boots for his farewell international match 52 years ago when Brazil faced Yugoslavia in Rio de Janeiro.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, bringing to a close a total of 92 games for Pele who at that time was his nation’s top goal-scorer with 77 to his credit.

While the fans showed their thanks in an outpouring of love for the footballing hero, Pele had a special thank-you in mind.

Two shirts were prepared for Pele for that game. He chose the short-sleeved one and gave the long-sleeved Number 10 shirt to Brazil team masseur Abilio Jose de Silva, nicknamed Nocaute Jack (Knockout Jack). He was an integral part of the national squad’s operation operation from the late 1960s

through to 1994.

Now that unworn shirt, complete with letter of authenticity from Nocaute Jack’s daughter Silvia Maria Fonseca da Silva, will be offered by Hansons Auctioneers.

Its current owner, a restaurant manager from Shropshire, bought it from a private collector three years ago and was prompted to part with it after witnessing the phenomenal outpouring of love for Pele following his death at the age of 82 on December 29, 2022. The 33-year-old seller hopes it may go to a football museum where fans can enjoy seeing it.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: ““When you see this shirt you can’t help but imagine Pele’s emotions in the dressing room after that last game for Brazil. Amid the wild celebrations and affection from fans, he thought of others. His masseur, Nocaute Jack, the man who helped to keep him supple, received a very special gift.

"It’s been treasured for more than half a century and is in immaculate condition. The shirt was passed to Nocaute Jack’s daughter. It was sold to a private collector in 2016 and, later, to our vendor. This is the first time it has ever come to auction.”