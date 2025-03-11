A supermarket giant’s renewed bid for planning consent to construct a retail pod outside a north Derbyshire store has paid off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sainsbury’s has been given permission for the structure at its base on Wreakes Lane, Dronfield. The pod will be used by We Buy Any Car.

North East Derbyshire District Council passed the applicant’s proposals for the pod which have non-illuminated signage on its exterior and will be sited in part of the area where there are recycling bins. Two new parking spaces will be created as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recommending the application for approval, a council officer said that the pod would be approximately 110m away from the Dronfield Conservation Area and approximately 146m from the closest listed building.

Sainsbury’s amended the location of the pod after its original application for permission was turned down following public concerns about its impact on the conservation area.