Sainsbury’s downplays rumours about ‘Covid outbreak’ at Chesterfield store

Sainsbury’s has moved to downplay speculation about a ‘Covid-19 outbreak’ at its supermarket in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 11:56 am
Updated Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 11:58 am

A member of the public contacted the Derbyshire Times to say ‘lots of staff have tested positive and are isolating’ following a ‘Covid-19 outbreak’ at the Rother Way store.

The Derbyshire Times contacted Sainsbury’s and a company spokesperson said: “We have a small number of absences at our Chesterfield store and these are for a variety of reasons, including colleagues isolating as a precautionary measure in line with Government guidance.”

Sainsbury's is urging people to people to wear face coverings, unless exempt, in its stores.

They added: “Safety is our highest priority.

“We continue to have strict safety measures in place in all our stores, including additional cleaning and colleagues and customers being required to wear face coverings, unless they are exempt.”

A record 117,093 coronavirus cases were reported in England on Tuesday as the Omicron variant continues to spread – but UK hospital patient numbers are still way below January's peak.

