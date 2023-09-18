Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The site for the proposed system covers one field and the corner of another at Calow Green Farm and Nether House Farm, Calow, and is adjacent to a previously approved and established facility.

Operation of such facilities involves the storage of energy from renewables, like solar and wind, which is then released when the power is needed most. North East Derbyshire District Council planners were informed that demand for electricity is increasing through the ongoing electrification of transport and heat sectors and an increasing uptake of plug-in and hybrid vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Safety fears have been lodged with the council. Jonathan Fullwood of Hall Flash Farm, Hallflash Lane, Calow wrote that the proposed battery containers carried highly volatile chemicals. He commented: “It doesn't take a genius to work out that putting these on top of a well-documented potentially explosive gas field lacks any type of common sense.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed site for the battery based electricity storage system is adjacent to an existing facility.

Calow Parish Council voiced concern about the impact on the local community, with significant risk of a major accident in the event of an explosion or fire, along with the risk of pollution with the release of chemicals.

The proposed site is only 100m to 200m from Calow Green where resident Nigel Pemberton said that the access to the site during construction would be along a narrow and often single track lane with 90 degree bends.

Fears of unacceptable noise levels and possible light pollution were among the issues highlighted in 18 submissions opposing the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad