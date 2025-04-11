Safety concerns after reports of children playing in derelict buildings in the Peak District
Officers from Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have received a number of reports of children playing in derelict buildings in the Peak District over the last few days.
Police have now launched an appeal to parents and building owners due to safety concerns.
A spokesperson for Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages SNT said: “As much as we don't want your children not to have fun, some of these buildings are not safe for them to play in and we don't want anyone to get injured.
"Parents, please talk to your children and explain the dangers, do you know where they are going? We will be contacting owners to secure the buildings best they can.”
