The Scots Pine tree at 180 Somersall Lane, Chesterfield with branches obstructing a public pavement.

Tree branches that are causing obstructions to pedestrians using a public pavement and residents of a Chesterfield property are facing the chop under a planning application.

Two Scots Pine trees in the grounds of 180 Somersall Lane have branches that hang below head height and may cause injury, states the application submitted by Steven Ashmore to Chesterfield Borough Council.

One of the trees is located close to the front boundary edge and the public footpath on Somersall Lane. The second tree is at the top edge of the front garden and overhangs the driveway.

The application is to remove the lower branch and associated dead wood from each tree to raise the crown so there is at least 3.5m clearance for pedestrians and vehicles to pass underneath.