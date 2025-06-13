Sadness as ‘friendly’ Derbyshire business owners sell loved local shop after 32 years

Many customers have shared heartfelt messages after a business was put up for sale.

The owners of One Stop store at Wharf Road in Pinxton have announced that they have made a decision to sell their business.

In a joint statement published online, Vijay, Vinay and Bindu said: “After much careful consideration, we are announcing that we have made the decision to sell our business of 32 years. This has not been an easy choice, as serving you has been one the greatest joys of our lives. We are deeply grateful for your support, loyalty, and trust over the years.

“It has been our privilege to serve you and the community. We want to assure you that the transition will be handled with the utmost care and attention to ensure a smooth experience for all our customers. We are confident that the new owners will continue to uphold the values and quality of service that you've come to expect from us.

“Thank you for wonderful memories and for allowing us to be part of your lives. We will always cherish our time with you.

“To express our gratitude and say farewell in person, we will be hosting a Farewell Drop In On Tuesday 17th June 2025 from 3pm onwards. We would love for you to join us as we celebrate the memories we've created together.

"It will be a time for us to thank you personally and for you to connect with us before the transition takes place and meet the new owners. At this time we will also be celebrating the retirement of Margaret and Franki so it's a triple celebration!”

Many customers and local business owners took to social media to thank the shop staff for their hard work and dedication.

Selene Ryall said: “Thank you all for the absolute first class service delivered, friendly warm welcome at each shop visit, dedication and commitment to the local community, for caring the way you have. Good luck for your future endeavours wherever that takes you and your continued success. You've been amazing.”

Steve Naylor commented: “Sad to see you all go, it’s been a great service to the village! Watching your children grow up along side ours, the banter every time we were in the shop. All the best to Frankie and Margaret. We welcome and wish the new owners all the luck in their new venture!”

Kim Atherton Was Sheldon said: “Pinxton 'bottom shop' wishes you a fabulous retirement, you all deserve it! I'm sure, the new owners will be made to feel part of our community too. We will miss you.”

Paul Gent added: “Me and all my family will be sad to see you go, hope you enjoy your retirement.”

Andrea Walker said: “Wishing you all the best for the future, even though you have lots of customers you always made an effort to learn your customers names and this always made me feel like I counted as a person not just a customer. Thank you.”

Jeanette Atherton added: “Sending my best wishes to you and your wonderful family. You will be greatly missed by everyone. Good luck in whatever you’re going to do. We will miss your smiling faces.”

Pawz Naturally at Park Lane commented: “Sad to see you go, always so friendly, welcoming and polite, shop is always stocked well too. Thankyou for amazing service. We will miss you , but wish you all the very best for the future.”