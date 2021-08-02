Running changes life of Derbyshire family

David Senior, Leo Senior, Nicki Senior, Travis Senior.

Castle Striders was set up by David Senior, who realised the benefits of running for his 16-year-old son Travis, who has autism.

The family struggled with Travis’ behaviour in infant school however once Travis got into running things changed dramatically.

After seeing his wife and sons enjoying it, David caught the running bug himself and it’s now a big part of the family’s life.

The group meets twice a week – a beginners group on a Tuesday and a guided run at the weekend.

David said: “When Travis started running his whole persona started to change. He was deputy head boy at school, it looks like he’s going to come out as a grade A student and he’s looking at Oxford and Cambridge Universities. He’d put that down to the control he has over his emotions through running."