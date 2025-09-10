Runaway cat fitted with GPS tracker to locate hidden kittens - after dramatic RSPCA rescue in Chesterfield

A pregnant cat who escaped just moments before arriving at the RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch has been safely reunited with her kittens following a month-long search involving staff, vets, and the local community.

Cleo slipped out of a car window on Spital Lane while being brought to the centre to be rehomed. Her disappearance sparked an extensive rescue mission, with staff launching social media appeals, delivering door-to-door leaflets, scouring the local area, and setting up a feeding station and humane trap.

After a couple of weeks of fruitless searching, staff were surprised one morning to spot Cleo wandering down the driveway to the animal centre and were able to catch her. However, it was quickly realised that she had recently given birth. To ensure her kittens’ safety, she was released so she could return to them.

Working closely with Staveley Vets, the team fitted Cleo with a GPS tracker to monitor her movements and help locate her hidden litter.

During the hottest days of the year, staff continued their watch, and eventually Cleo was tracked to a garden where she had hidden her litter behind a shed. With the support of the homeowner and local community, Cleo and her two kittens, now named Jelly Bean and Muffin, were safely rescued and are being cared for at the Chesterfield animal centre.

Rachel Gray, Branch Manager at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire Branch, said: “When Cleo went missing we were all desperately worried as we knew she was heavily pregnant and in an unfamiliar location. We couldn’t believe our eyes when she turned up at our animal centre, but our relief was short-lived when it became apparent she had given birth and her kittens were nowhere to be seen.

“This was a real team effort, and we’re so grateful to everyone who helped us bring Cleo and her kittens to safety. From our dedicated staff and volunteers to the support of Staveley Vets and the local community, it’s been amazing to see people come together. We’re delighted with the outcome.”

The feline family will be available for rehoming soon, and their details will appear on the branch’s website: www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk