Generous supporters of a festive fundraiser have been praised for giving a significant boost to a charity which cares for rescued animals in north Derbyshire.

A Christmas Fayre raised £2397 towards supporting the invaluable work of the RSPCA which looks after cats, dogs and rabbits at its base on Spital Lane, Chesterfield.

Stephanie McCawley, supporter engagement officer at RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, said: “We are thrilled to announce the incredible success of our Christmas Fayre fundraising efforts.The generosity of the community has surpassed our expectations, and we are grateful for every donation received. These funds will make a tangible difference in supporting and caring for animals in need.”

The festive atmosphere at the event was complemented by the community’s commitment to supporting the welfare of animals. Attendees participated in various activities, enjoyed seasonal treats, and engaged in the true spirit of giving during this festive season.

The raised funds will contribute to the RSPCA’s ongoing initiatives, including veterinary care and efforts to find loving homes for animals in need.

Organisers have expressed their heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended, volunteered, and contributed to the event’s success.

RSPCA Chesterfield and North Derbyshire are also running the Join the Christmas Rescue where you can donate or purchase items for the animals who will not have a home this Christmas. Visit www.chesterfield –rspca.org.uk or social media channels to find out how you can help.

