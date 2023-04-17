Eleven vacancies are available nationwide – including one in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – for workers at the heart of the RSPCA’s rescue operations.

The charity’s animal rescue officers are frontline workers who respond to reports of cruelty, neglect and injury, deal with complaints and collect and rescue sick, injured and trapped animals. The role, described as “extremely rewarding but challenging” sees officers dealing with situations where no two days are the same.

And it’s not just cats and dogs, either; Helen Chapman recently helped rescue a Peregrine falcon trapped on the 48th floor of a skyscraper in Manchester, whilst Emmeline Myall helped the fire service rescue an otter stuck inside the engine compartment of a parked car in Tadcaster!

ARO Clara Scully collecting a stray cat from a house / ARO Dean Wikins checking on the welfare of a boa constrictor.

Superintendent Simon Osborne, RSPCA inspectorate, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our next cohort of frontline officers to our team to help investigate welfare concerns and rescue animals across England and Wales.

“Our animal rescue officers alleviate animal suffering by responding to alleged reports of animal cruelty, neglect or injury, dealing with complaints, and collecting and rescuing sick, injured or trapped animals before taking them to a place of safety.

“No two days are ever the same and there's no better feeling knowing you've made a real difference to the lives of animals, and their owners through education and sharing knowledge.

“We are looking to recruit those who can deal with difficult situations, requiring the ability to stay calm, professional and focused, while resilient. Your genuine love for animals and sense of duty will keep you motivated”

Successful applicants will attend a four-month training course, which starts on September 11 to help best equip them for the challenges of the role. The training can include learning how to abseil a mountain, swimming 50 metres fully clothed and carrying out water rescue training in preparation for what can be a physically-demanding role.

Applicants - who must be 18 by the time they start the course - need to demonstrate their passion for animal welfare and their dedication to end cruelty and promote kindness. They will also need a full driving licence, be confident swimmers and have attained a level 2 qualification in English Language at GCSE.

