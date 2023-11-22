RSPCA ‘desperately concerned’ after seven kittens dumped - as Derbyshire animal abandonment rate at three-year high

Animal abandonment has soared to a shocking three-year high with incidents in Derbyshire rising by 35% when comapred to 2020.

The animal welfare charity has today (22 November) released data that show abandonments have been spiraling amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Already this year, up to the end of October, the animal welfare charity has received 17,838 reports of abandoned animals across England and Wales - which, if such trends continue, would equate to 21,417 reports over 2023.This compares with 16,118 reports during the whole of 2020, meaning the RSPCA is on course to see an eye-watering 32.9% rise in abandonment calls this year. It’s higher too than the number of reports received in 2021 (17,179) and 2022 (19,645).

In Derbyshire, RSPCA is on course to receive 430 reports of animal abandonment this year - marking a 35.2% rise when compared to the number of reports received in the local community in 2020.

Recently, seven kittens were dumped in Derby. The black and white kittens - who were just a few weeks old- were found on October 8 inside a cat carrier and were found with no provisions. The six boys and one girl were given health checks and taken to a rescue centre for rehoming.

Dermot Murphy, who heads the RSPCA frontline rescue teams, said: “The combined effects of the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis has created a perfect storm - and means we expect more animals than ever will need our help this year."Abandonment calls to our emergency line are now at a three-year high, as we respond to an increasing number of animals being given up and dumped. Behind these shocking statistics are thousands of vulnerable animals. Each one is a valuable life in urgent need of our help.

“We’re desperately concerned about the coming winter months in Derbyshire- abandonments have soared and many rescue centres are full to bursting, so we are facing an unprecedented winter crisis.“Our rescue teams are set to be busier than ever this Christmas - so we need animal lovers to join the Christmas rescue and donate to help us be there for animals in desperate need as neglect and abandonment soars.”

RSPCA inspector Ann Bennett said: “Thankfully a member of the public heard their cries and found them. They must have been so frightened being without their mum and they didn’t have much space either in the cat carrier.”

Dermot added: “For nearly 200 years, the RSPCA has been working tirelessly to bring animals to safety and give them the expert treatment and compassion they deserve. We’ll continue to do so for as long as we’re needed but we can’t do that without the support of fellow animal lovers. Together, we could save more lives.“The support of the public helps neglected and abandoned animals in so many ways - from buying soft, warm bedding and nourishing food for an animal who’s desperately cold and hungry, to funding vital vet care for an animal who’s suffering and in pain.”