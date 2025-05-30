RSPCA calls on Derbyshire families to help save wildlife from hazardous football nets

The RSPCA is calling on the public to help save animals’ lives by putting away their back garden football nets after use – after new figures reveal hundreds of animals are being tangled up in netting, including several in Derbyshire.

The charity received 1,355 reports in 2024 of animals getting entangled in all types of netting, with almost half of them (586) in the peak months of May, June and July.

The animal charity fears even more animals - especially young fox cubs - could be trapped, injured or even killed by innocent-looking goal nets.

But football fans have the power to prevent animals falling foul of goal nets- and the RSPCA is urging back garden football stars to put away their garden football nets when not in use to help minimise the numbers of incidents.

The charity has been left concerned by a flood of recent reports involving animals entangled in netting, including 47 separate incidents of fox cubs caught in May - in what is traditionally the busiest period of the year for these types of reports.

RSPCA Scientific Officer Rebecca Machin said: “We know so many people will be getting excited about the Champions League final, and we think it's great that many will be inspired by the action, and want to get outside and have a kick around themselves.

“But our data shows that unattended football and other netting can trap, injure and even kill wildlife and pets, so it’s really important to put nets safely away when they’re not being used after the game is done.

“The problem is so serious that during last year’s peak months (May, June and July), we dealt with 100 incidents of netting-entangled foxes - mostly cubs.

“But it’s not just foxes that are affected; other wild mammals like hedgehogs and deer, and even domestic pet mammals - including cats, can become potentially fatally entangled. But amid a difficult period for many animals, when netting reports typically spike, people have the power to make a real difference.

“We’re all looking forward to a summer of sport and many of us will be having our own kick abouts in the garden. But we urge people to be aware of the dangers of football and other netting."