Route announced for popular Chesterfield 10K event set to return for 2024
The highly anticipated Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is set to return for its third year on Sunday, March 24.
Organisers have confirmed that this year's event will feature the same route as the previous successful races. Starting from Queens Park, the course will lead participants through Chesterfield, heading towards Brampton and Ashgate via Chatsworth Road.
Runners will then proceed towards the historic town centre, making their way down Glumangate, passing by Redbrik's Chesterfield office and the iconic Crooked Spire.
The race will conclude back at Queens Park, providing an opportunity for family and friends to gather and cheer on the runners as they complete one final lap of the park.
John Timms, event director of the Chesterfield 10K, said: “Following the tremendous success of the 2022 event, we are delighted to host the Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K once again.
“It is fantastic that we can use the same route again. I think what sets this race apart is demonstrated through the overwhelmingly positive feedback we receive about the captivating scenery and the support on the route.
"It is truly amazing to bring together a group of charities that play a vital role in our community. With three months to go, we look forward to welcoming both new and returning runners to Queens Park for what promises to be our third extraordinary event.”
Hayley Gill is a member of Matlock Running Club and was the female winner at the 2022 event, setting a course record of 37:45. She added: “It's fantastic to see the running route from previous years returning for 2024.
“Not only do you start and finish in the beautiful Queen’s Park, but you wind through Chesterfield’s historic streets over the cobbles near the iconic Crooked Spire. The toughest part of the route is the uphill section, but you are soon rewarded by a fast downhill afterwards.
“The Redbrik Foundation Chesterfield 10K is a well-organised event, with friendly marshals and a great reaction from the crowd, plus ample, free parking close to the starting line. I look forward to seeing everyone in March.”
Previously the event has attracted thousands of runners, who have helped raise more than £120,000 for various charities and good causes in the region.
If you are interested in participating in this year's 10K, you can register for a spot on the starting line here.