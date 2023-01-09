Rotary Bakewell helps raise hundreds for local charities
Rotary Bakewell again made its mark in the town over the festive season – Santa appeared on various occasions, and the group collected some £500 towards local charities.
The club’s Tree of Life again was prominently displayed at the parish church in December – and Rotarians, partners and supporters celebrated at the Carol serviceat All Saints Church, Curbar.David Rawson launched the first meeting of 2023 at the Rutland Arms, Bakewell with a presentation covering his recent Aquabox trip to Gambia.