Rotary Bakewell helps raise hundreds for local charities

Rotary Bakewell again made its mark in the town over the festive season – Santa appeared on various occasions, and the group collected some £500 towards local charities.

By Peter HuxtableContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The club’s Tree of Life again was prominently displayed at the parish church in December – and Rotarians, partners and supporters celebrated at the Carol serviceat All Saints Church, Curbar.David Rawson launched the first meeting of 2023 at the Rutland Arms, Bakewell with a presentation covering his recent Aquabox trip to Gambia.

Rotary Xmas Tree Parish church
RotariansBakewell