A local councillor has launched an unusual crowdfunding page to support food banks in North East Derbyshire – with a strong political message.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frank Adlington-Stringer, Green Party Councillor for Wingerworth and former MP candidate for North East Derbyshire has launched a crowdfunding page – with anyone who chooses to donate eligible to win an unusual prize.

The lucky winner will receive a framed bouquet of dead red roses with a handwritten message from Frank reading 'Roses are red, democracy is dead'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the reasons behind the idea, Frank said: “It all happened on a whim. The Labour candidate wasn’t going to turn up to have one of the debates. I didn’t think that was good enough or acceptable to do when they were being projected to win in such a landslide.

The lucky winner will receive a framed bouquet of dead red roses with a handwritten message from Frank reading 'Roses are red, democracy is dead'.

“I had a quick nip to a shop and grabbed a bunch of flowers. I was trying to do something a bit creative. I try my best to engage the public whether through social media or speaking in a way that people understand and show things in a bit different way.

"The roses helped to show the visibility of the absence of that Labour candidate, otherwise that would have been completely missed. I wanted to highlight a problem and spread the message.”

Anyone who decides to donate can choose one of the following options – pay £5 for 10 raffle entries, £20 to get 50 entries, £50 to receive 115 entries or £100 to get 220 entries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised will be divided in half between local food banks and future Green Party campaigns in the area.

Frank Adlington-Stringer, Green Party Councillor for Wingerworth and former MP candidate for North East Derbyshire has launched a crowdfunding page

Frank added: "Depending on how much we raise, I want to split half of the donations across as many different food banks in the area as possible to support them with important work that they are doing.”

North East Derbyshire MP Louise Jones has been contacted regarding the crowdfunding page but failed to provide a comment.