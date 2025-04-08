Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire author is excited that her first romantic novel, which is set in the Peak District, is in the running for a prestigious award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kristina Thornton’s book Claire Morris is Completely Lost is on the shortlist in The Debut Romantic Novel Award category of annual awards run by the Romantic Novelists’ Association.

"The news took me totally by surprise and I became a little teary,” said Kristina. “It means so much, especially as the shortlist was decided by reader-judges. “I’m unbelievably excited to be shortlisted for The Debut Romantic Novel Award.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the third time that her book has been recognised by the Romantic Novelists’ Association. Kristina said: “To be a runner-up for the Joan Hessayon Award and shortlisted for the Elizabeth Goudge Trophy in 2024 was fantastic, and now to be shortlisted for The Debut Romantic Novel Award 2025 is a dream come true. To get recognition from the Romantic Novelists’ Association is the best feeling. It is an amazing organisation, which has really helped me as a writer.”

Kristina Thornton's book Claire Morris is Completely Lost is shortlisted in The Debut Romantic Novel Award category of the Romantic Novelists' Association's annual awards.

Seána Talbot, who chairs the Romantic Novelists’ Association, said: “This year’s shortlist is a tremendous testament to romantic fiction’s diversity and strength. We are proud to celebrate these outstanding books and this exciting mix of new and established writers. They make a vital contribution to this popular, much-loved genre.”

The awards, which began in 1960, celebrate the very best of romantic fiction and are highly respected within the UK publishing industry. Over the past 64 years, winners have included bestselling authors Santa Montefiore, Joe Heap, Julie Cohen and Milly Johnson.

Kristina’s shortlisted novel Claire Morris is Completely Lost, published by Northodox Press, is about a London girl who loves partying… until her dad dies unexpectedly. Grief-stricken, she quits her hectic life and rents a Peak District cottage. She ends up befriending a widow, Hazel and hot farmer, Sebastian. Can Claire rebuild her life in Baliston? Or is she running away from her problems?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former presenter and broadcast journalist who worked in radio for 17 years, Kristina took voluntary redundancy from the BBC at the end of 2020 and turned her attention to writing fiction. She said: “I started writing Claire Morris is Completely Lost about grief and love. Over a decade ago, my dad died in a motorbike accident, and I knew I wanted to write about the utter disbelief and grief felt after a sudden death. The complex emotions I experienced and still experience inspired me to write my debut novel. Even though it focuses on family and friendship, there was always going to be a romantic story at its heart.”

Kristina, 41, who lives near Swadlincote, has written a second standalone romantic fiction novel, which will be published by Harpeth Road Press in July 2026. Forty Going On Nineteen is a fun read about a single mother, grappling with turning 40, who has a week away to celebrate with a list of ten birthday challenges.” The story is set in Doncaster where Kristina grew up.

She said: “I am currently working on a third novel, which is, of course, full of romance and friendship.”