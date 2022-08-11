Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambler owns a number of properties on the West Lea Estate in Clowne

Bolsover District Council said it has been working with residents and landlords on the West Lea etsate in Clowne for a number of years to help improve the area by carrying out extensive enforcement action for rubbish on gardens and the poor conditions of privately rented housing.

During their inspections, council officers found one of properties owned by Martin Ambler was infested with rats and had major defects including holes in walls, and faulty doors and windows.

They also discovered rat droppings on a mattress, a child’s artwork which had been ravaged by vermin, and that the pests had even chewed through a water pipe causing a significant leak – but despite the council’s repeated requests and his obligations under the Criminal Behaviour Order, Ambler failed to rectify the issues.

Council officers found rats had chewed through a piece of child's artwork at a property owned by Ambler

Also being rented out on the same street was another house where Ambler had failed to clear large amounts of fly tipped rubbish from the gardens, while a third was found to have metal shutters attached to the windows.

Bolsover District Council’s Cabinet Member for the Environment, councillor Deborah Watson said: “We have, and continue to talk to local residents and landlords about improvements to make this estate a better place to live and we are starting to make progress.

"But when dealing with a landlord like this who did not take his responsibilities seriously, there was only one course of action we could take. The state of the properties was appalling and no-one should have to live in such dreadful conditions. He should be ashamed of himself.”

Councillor Watson added: “The majority of our landlords are good, but there are a minority who think they are above the law and can do what they want. Well they can’t and we will continue to monitor private landlords for the benefit of our residents and take any appropriate action where necessary.”

Ambler, of Vincent Lane, Brampton, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order charges relating to storing or disposing of waste on open land; renting out a property which was subject to a Category 1 Hazard as defined by the Housing Act 2004; and failing to monitor and maintain land under his control.

Addressing Ambler at the Derby Crown Court sentencing hearing on Monday, August 8, Judge Bennett said: “You are what is referred to as a ‘Rogue Landlord’ and have a cavalier approach.

"The gaps in the windows, the pipes which were damaged by rats were your responsibility and you were taking in money paid by the taxpayer through housing benefit."

Judge Bennett deferred sentencing until January 6, 2023, and ordered Ambler to instruct housing experts or a management company to inspect and provide a report on all the properties he owns within the Bolsover District.

He also ordered him to cooperate with Bolsover District Council to inspect all properties in his ownership in the area, to provide full financial information about his accounts and to commit no further offences.

He handed Ambler bail until January 6, 2023, and extended his existing Criminal Behviour order for the same time period.