Residents in Poolsbrook have once again woken up to flooded roads and gardens this week.

On Monday (January 7) the village woke up to a deluge of water after heavy snow followed by persistent rain.

Poolsbrook Social Welfare Club and a number of houses nearby were left underwater after Storm Babet hit the village in October 2023, with some residents forced to move out of their homes for as long as nine months.

Less than a year later, on September 30, 2024, Poolsbrook saw a number of residential gardens flooded following a period of heavy and persistent rain. Residents came together, creating a human chain, baling water out from gardens in Staveley Road, to prevent it from getting into their recently damaged properties.

The flooding Team at Derbyshire County Council and representatives from Chesterfield Borough Council visited Poolsbrook on October 1 last year - after residents bailed water out from gardens in Staveley Road, to prevent it from getting into their recently damaged properties.

Daryl Yates, who lives in Poolsbrook, explained that the water level at river Doe Lea came up to 2.4 meters on Monday morning – not far away from 2.68 metres in October 2023.

He said: “River Doe Lea, which is the problem, started coming up about seven o'clock on Sunday morning when it was about 1.4 meters. When I woke up on Monday morning, it was already at 2.3 metres.

"My next door neighbours’ house is down a slope, the bottom of their garden got flooded. Gardens of at least four homes flooded on Staveley Road.”

Daryl, who attended multiple meetings with representatives of Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire County Council, Yorkshire Water and Environment Agency, explained that there are several issues in the Poolsbrook area, which increase the risk of flooding.

For the third time in recent months, the residents of Poolsbrook have woken up to see their roads and gardens buried under flood water and debris. (Image: Daryl Yates)

A passive valve which feeds the dyke into the river Doe Lea, which should close when the river levels rise, is stuck open, meaning the dyke backfills from the river and ‘mirrors the river level’, Daryl said.

He further explained that a pumping station at Poolsbrook ‘could not cope with the amount of volume of water it was receiving’.

Daryl added: “That pumping station is receiving water from as far as Barlborough, it all runs down this one main drain into a pumping station at Poolsbrook - it was overflowing and bubbling up this week.”

Another issue is a land drain, supposed to carry water away from the top of the Gleeson housing estate, which according to Daryl, overflows the new estate through the Gleesons stock yard and instead flows down Staveley Road into the dyke.

The water level at river Doe Lea came up to 2.4 meters on Monday morning – not far away from 2.68 metres in October 2023. (Image: Daryl Yates)

Daryl said: “It is an ongoing bunfight and passing of responsibility between Gleesons, Yorkshire water, Derbyshire County Council and Chesterfield Borough Council as to who is responsible for what drains and what repairs and as a result nothing is seemingly being done with remedial work which is urgently needed.

“County Council has done a little bit of work. They cleaned out a couple of road drains that were blocked and they've remained clear this week. But that’s it.

"They are all fully aware of all the above issues and Cllr Hayes was trying to contact all the above for a response but they have gone very quiet since we had a walk around with them all.”

Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes said: “For the third time in recent months, the residents of Poolsbrook have woken up to see their roads and gardens buried under flood water and debris.

Cllr Anne-Frances Hayes and Poolsbrook residents have been campaigning for more flood preventive measures in the village.

"This follows on from Storm Babet in 2023, when a number of properties were flooded leaving residents in temporary accommodation for months. The responsibility for the cause of the flooding at Poolsbrook is shared between Derbyshire County Council, Chesterfield Borough Council, Yorkshire Water and Gleeson’s Homes. However, Derbyshire County Council is responsible for the investigation of flood events and despite promises made they are failing to hold the various organisations to account.

"After meetings and walkabouts with all parties last year, I was promised by members of the Flood Team at DCC that meetings would be held and actions agreed. Despite numerous requests for updates, these have not been forthcoming.

"Questions need to be asked as to why the developer was given planning permission to build homes on a potential flood plain and how they plan to mitigate the constant threat of flooding for these householders. These issues must be resolved before the developer completes its homebuilding plans and vacates the site.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We understand the concern and impact this issue is having on local residents in Poolsbrook. This is a complex issue we are working hard with the relevant other councils and responsible organisations to resolve and progress solutions. This has included several site visits and regular meetings to progress the actions and ensure that the resolutions are the right ones to best reduce flood risk for the residents in this area who have been impacted.”

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said: “Since the meeting in October, we’ve conducted further CCTV of the surface water sewers in the area and cleared any debris from outfalls. We have carried out work at the pumping station to optimise its performance and will be continuing works such as ongoing maintenance checks in the area to reduce the risk of blockages.

“We will continue to attend regular partnership meetings and work collaboratively with the local authority, developers and Environment Agency.”

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We know that residents in Poolsbrook have been impacted by the recent weather and our thoughts are with everyone that has been affected.

“With the key sources impacting flood risk in the area being the local sewer system and surface water the relevant authorities including Yorkshire Water, Chesterfield Borough Council and Derbyshire County Council are leading on work to help mitigate future incidents.

“Following the extensive flooding impacts from Storm Babet in October 2023, and further heavy rainfall in September 2024, we continue to work closely with our partners to help reduce the risk of future flooding across Chesterfield and the surrounding areas.”

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council said: “We are aware of the issues and following the snow, ice, and rain over recent days, we are continuing to work with Gleeson Homes, and our partners at Derbyshire County Council and Yorkshire Water to try to resolve them.

“We appreciate the concerns of the residents, and our team continue to provide them with regular updates.”

The Derbyshire Times has approached Gleeson’s Homes and is waiting for a response.