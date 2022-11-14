News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Standards are lowered for the last post by scouts, cubs, brownies and army cadets.

Ripley Remembers: 8 photos show town commemorating the fallen on Remembrance Day

Residents came together in Ripley to commemorate the fallen on Remembrance Day.

By Julia Rodgerson
38 minutes ago

The Remembrance Parade started in the Co-op Car Park on Derby Road and made its way to All Saints' Church on Church Street for a service in the Churchyard, led by Rev John Wigram.

The service incorporated the two-minute silence and wreath laying at the memorial.

Photographer Eric Gregory was on hand to capture the service.

1. Ripley Remembers

Ripley mayor Nigel Weaving bows his head after laying the town wreath.

Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales

2. Ripley Remembers

The Last Post was sounded to signal the stsrt of the 2 minute silence.

Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales

3. Ripley Remembers

Ex servicemen parade to the church.

Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales

4. Ripley Remembers

Children plant there crosses in the garden of remembrance.

Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
Ripley
Next Page
Page 1 of 2