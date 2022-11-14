Ripley Remembers: 8 photos show town commemorating the fallen on Remembrance Day
Residents came together in Ripley to commemorate the fallen on Remembrance Day.
By Julia Rodgerson
38 minutes ago
The Remembrance Parade started in the Co-op Car Park on Derby Road and made its way to All Saints' Church on Church Street for a service in the Churchyard, led by Rev John Wigram.
The service incorporated the two-minute silence and wreath laying at the memorial.
Photographer Eric Gregory was on hand to capture the service.
