An adventurous Peak District cyclist, who had little training for the Alpine stretch of a world-famous race, has completed the gruelling challenge and smashed his charity goal.

Rob Hall took part in the mountain stage of the Tour de France – a distance of 80 miles with big climbs. He was spurred into raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity by the determination and optimism of his stepfather Stephen Clark of Barlow and a friend, Neil Parker, of High Wycombe, who have inoperable tumours.

Rob, who lives in Hathersage, set an initial target of raising £1,000 but donations had climbed to £2,768 at the time of writing. He said: “Many, many thanks for your generous donations and kind words of support. There's still time to make a donation. Every penny goes to the world's leading brain tumour charity and the largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.”

To step up the fundraising appeal, barrister Rob has shared an entertaining account of the cycling challenge that he undertook with two friends.

Rob Hall, right, with his friends Nick Laing, centre, and Toby White on the Tour de France adventure.

On the day that Rob arrived in Chamonix, the trio prepared in earnest for the big day, cycling up Petit St Bernard, a climb of 2188m on a 26.5km route. The following day, they climbed the 2574m Grand St Bernard, a distance of 34km. Rob said: “The sheer magnitude of the mountain passes in the Alps is often the ’surprise’; one can literally cycle uphill for three hours or more without a break and then descend at alarmingly high speeds for so long that one’s hands get cramp from the continuous braking.”

They had a day’s rest “for recovery, rest and repeated expressions of self-doubt” and by 4am the following day were as ready as they could be for the main event.

Rob said: “Before I arrived in France for the Etape du Tour, I knew that, as a nation, the French loved cycling but I was totally unprepared for the sea of bicycles worth more than small cars, incredibly smart Lycra outfits and BMIs (Body Mass Index) so far south of 22 that some riders were almost invisible!

"It was into this ‘ocean of fitness’, my rather tubby frame set forth. The French have a charming way of insisting that every entrant must present a doctor’s note confirming that they are physically well enough to ride the 130km/81mile course. Bearing in mind we had over 4500m/14770ft of climbing in the Alps to do in sunny, hot conditions, I started to wonder whether the note should have confirmed a modicum of sanity as well!

The three friends amid the spectacular Alpine scenery.

"Upon arrival at the start, the fact that most riders looked too thin to have eaten recently sadly did not translate to short queues at the Portaloo’s! Perhaps they were just as nervous as me? The first climb strongly suggested ‘not’ as I went backwards in the field, overtaken by a tidal wave fuelled by energy gels.

"Certain elements of my race plan did work well though. ‘Ride your own race’ echoed through my head with a hard stubbornness. Wearing a yellow cycling vest (the famous ‘Maillot Jaune’ as traditionally worn by the leader in the Tour) guaranteed kind, if cheeky, banter from other cyclists and spectators alike. But above all, my ability to eat roughly half my own body weight of sweets (Cola bottles were the best) kept my blood sugar level ready for each approaching, gruelling climb.

"The Col du Pré (967m/3172ft height gain in 12km/7.4miles) was the third climb and arguably the toughest as its numerous hairpin bends allowed one to see the hundreds of riders ahead/behind each going backwards/forwards like lost ants looking for food or the meaning of life!

“Suddenly, my race plan started to look better as those around me started to fall apart as I just ground out every pedal stroke.

“Having said that, the final climb up to La Plagne (1443m/4734ft height gain in 21km/13miles peaking at over 11%) was brutal and, after 110km/68miles and 3057m/10,000ft of height gain, it became clear very quickly whether the race plan had worked or not. Suddenly, the cut off time came into play and my exhausted mind got lost in the maths of start times, delays and average climbing speeds. There were 24 hairpin bends on the final climb and each bend presented humanity on a very basic level in the form of exhausted riders unable to continue on and up. I carried on, fearful that restarting after stopping would be impossible. By now, mentally, I was done. I spent nearly three hours climbing, at times counting pedal strokes (just to remind myself I was going forward).

“The final kilometre was a sea of shouting supporters, alpine chalets and broken cyclists. But by now, I knew I was home. Nothing would stop me now. Liberated, I cycled faster than I had done in three hours, into the crescendo of noise and The End.

“No more emotion; no more counting of pedal strokes; no more fear; no more fatigue; just silence. It was bliss. I even managed some French as the kind lady presented me with my finishers’ medal. I’d finished in 10h25m29s which put me at 12,639th of the 17,000 that started (roughly 3500 never made it to the finish).

“As there is only one way up/down to La Plagne, we cycled down past shattered riders who continued on and up knowing that they had missed the cut off and, upon summitting, would not get a finish time or a finishers’ medal. Maybe they deserved the most respect of all on a day when everyone gave everything they had for one simple goal; to finish!"

If Rob’s story has inspired you to support The Brain Tumour Charity, you can make a donation at: www.justgiving.com/page/robert-hall-bike-madness?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL