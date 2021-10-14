Richard Hammond spotted in Derbyshire pub after filming new documentary

Hammond was filming in nearby Cromford before popping into The Fishpond for a drink.

Hammond, most famous as a presenter on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, arrived in Derbyshire yesterday.

He was filming at the nearby Cromford Canal for ‘Britain’s Great Rivers’, a four-part series on More4.

He was then seen in the area again today, calling in at The Fishpond in Matlock Bath for what the venue described as “a cheeky little drink in the bar.”

The focus of the film crew was on the River Derwent, the longest river in the county, which flows through the Peak District, the Chatsworth Estate, Matlock and Derby before converging with the Trent.

However, Hammond’s show will also explore topics such as the industrial revolution and the birth of the factory system- to which the Cromford Canal was crucial.