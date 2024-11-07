A revised application for planning consent to use a vacant health centre as a children’s home and residential assessment centre has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

Dr Catherine Kemp is seeking permission for change of use and alterations to the building at 82 St Philip’s Drive, Hasland. The purpose-built health centre was in operation until Dr Kemp retired in May 2023.

A single storey extension would be built to the rear of the building, the roof would be altered and dormer windows installed.

A covering letter to the council from P&DG planning and design group, prepared on behalf of Dr Kemp, states that the building would house two units. The residential assessment centre would weigh up the needs of children who had been brought into care or were from an existing care provision before placing them into longer term accommodation. There would be no more than three children at a time visiting the centre. The children’s home would offer long term residential accommodation for up to five youngsters. Both units would be staffed 24 hours a day.

The property is expected to be leased and operated by care provider TH Residential Services.

An application for change of use permission was refused in April 2024 on the grounds that it was an overdevelopment of the plot. The over dominant form of the development overlooked the adjacent house, a proposed hipped roof design was not in keeping with the predominant character of the areas, parking spaces were forward of the building and that there was an inadequate number of parking spaces.

Concerns were expressed regarding the previously proposed first floor extension being out-of-character with nearby dwellings, as it would have resulted in part of the building having two full storeys, plus a roof. Under the revised plan, the upwards extension of the building now mirrors the form of dwellings opposite, i.e. dormer bungalow, with rooms set within the roofspace. This allows the overall height of the building to be kept lower. This revised proposal makes use of gable roofs only. The proposed single storey extension, which will have a flat roof, is located at the rear. Flat roofs are featured on nearby dwellings.

Under the latest plan, there are no new parking spaces to the front of the building and some of the existing parking areas would be used.