Review of protected Green Belt land in Derbyshire 'will not lead to sections carved out for new housing'

Chris Emmas-Williams, Labour Party leader in Amber Valley. Photo by Eddie Bisknell.

A review of protected Green Belt land in a part of Derbyshire will not lead to sections being carved out for new housing, its leader says.

Amber Valley Borough Council has been told by central Government that as soon as it finishes working on its current housing blueprint, later this year, which would last until 2039, it must start work on a new one.

This, it has been told, will have to include a review of protected Green Belt land in the borough, giving it £70,000 with which to do so.

The area last had a Green Belt review in 2019 in a particularly controversial move from the then-Conservative leadership, paving the way for Green Belt housing to dominate the area’s politics.

That move had included a number of housing sites being proposed in the Amber Valley Green Belt, with those areas to be deleted from the protected land designation.

At a borough council meeting last night (July 16), Cllr Chris Emmas-Williams was asked for clarity on the impending review, and asked if it would see areas removed.

He said: “The review is just that, a review of the boundaries. With appeals like Denby Hall there are areas to clear up. The (planning) inspector has asked us to look at our policy.”

Following the meeting, Cllr Emmas-Williams told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “As a result of some planning appeals, like Denby Hall, there are areas of land which are not really part of the Green Belt anymore, there are a few anomalies due to appeals granted in the Green Belt.

“We are not looking to delete areas for housing, that is not what I would be looking to do.

“We were elected to protect the Green Belt and heritage in the Derwent Valley Mills and that has not changed.”

The borough has seen three planning appeals overturned by inspectors in the past year, following local councillors refusing the scheme, the LDRS revealed in June.

Two of these related to schemes next to Denby Hall Business Park, both approved at appeal in March with costs awarded against the council.

This involved vehicle parking for HL Plastics and landscaped earth bunds to block new business units.

It had been argued that while the land was protected Green Belt it was previously an open-cast mine for many years with an extensive industrial history.

Amber Valley Borough is due to be scrapped and merged in with a new council through local government reorganisation by early 2028, with development plans for the area to be merged with whichever section of Derbyshire is agreed by councillors and, ultimately, central government.

The borough last adopted a Local Plan – a housing development blueprint – in 2006, which lapsed in 2011.

Since then it has not had an adopted plan with which to direct developers to preferred housing sites and fend off speculative schemes.