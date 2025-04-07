Revenge thriller Reunion - with scenes from Peak District - starts run on BBC1 tonight

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 10:58 BST
TV viewers tuning into a new thriller this week should watch closely for scenes from Derbyshire.

Reunion – a four-part series – launches on BBC1 tonight (Monday) and stars Matthew Gurney as a deaf ex-convict who is out for revenge after losing ten years of his life to a jail sentence.

Scenes were shot near Hathersage in summer 2024 when Stoney Ridge Road, close to Blacka Moor, was shut for filming.

Anne-Marie Duff, Eddie Marsan and Rose Ayling-Ellis are among the actors performing in the drama written by deaf writer William Mager and filmed in and around Sheffield.

The first two episodes of Reunion will be shown at 9pm tonight and tomorrow and will be available on iPlayer.

