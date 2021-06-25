Revealed – winner of Chesterfield Spotted Frog competition

The Derbyshire Times joined forces with Chesterfield pub the Spotted Frog for a great competition – and the winner can now be revealed.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 25th June 2021, 10:54 am
The Spotted Frog's beach huts.

Mary Gray, of Ashgate, has won a couple of hours in one of the Chatsworth Road venue’s fantastic beach huts.

Well done to her – we hope she enjoys her beach hut visit.

Thank you to all of you who entered – and keep your eyes peeled for more competitions in the Derbyshire Times in the future!

