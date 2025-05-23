A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Derbyshire based on how much house prices have increased over the past year.
Some places saw property prices increase by as much as 20%.
Click through our gallery to see if your neighbourhood made the list, from number 10 up to number one.
Ilkeston saw property prices rise from £139,950 in September 2023 to £155,000 in September 2024 — an increase of 10.8%. Photo: Jason chadwick
Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley is Amber Valley saw property prices rise from £380,000 to £422,000 — an increase of 11.1%. Photo: Google
Crich, Holloway & Wingfield also saw an increase of 11.1% as the median property price changed from £305,998 to £339,975. Photo: Google
