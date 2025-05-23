A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Derbyshire based on how much house prices have increased over the past year.

The House Price Change Report looks at how much median house prices went up in Derbyshire between September 2023 and September 2024.

Some places saw property prices increase by as much as 20%.

Click through our gallery to see if your neighbourhood made the list, from number 10 up to number one.

1 . Top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest increase in property prices Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest increase in property prices. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest increase in property prices Ilkeston saw property prices rise from £139,950 in September 2023 to £155,000 in September 2024 — an increase of 10.8%. Photo: Jason chadwick Photo Sales

3 . Top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest increase in property prices Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley is Amber Valley saw property prices rise from £380,000 to £422,000 — an increase of 11.1%. Photo: Google Photo Sales