Revealed: Top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest increase in property prices

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 23rd May 2025, 17:23 BST
Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest increase in property prices.

A new report ranks neighbourhoods in Derbyshire based on how much house prices have increased over the past year.

The House Price Change Report looks at how much median house prices went up in Derbyshire between September 2023 and September 2024.

The ranking was created by Online Marketing Surgery and BLG Development Finance based on the Office for National Statistics.

Some places saw property prices increase by as much as 20%.

Click through our gallery to see if your neighbourhood made the list, from number 10 up to number one.

Here are the top 10 neighbourhoods in Derbyshire with the highest increase in property prices.

Ilkeston saw property prices rise from £139,950 in September 2023 to £155,000 in September 2024 — an increase of 10.8%.

Ilkeston saw property prices rise from £139,950 in September 2023 to £155,000 in September 2024 — an increase of 10.8%.

Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley is Amber Valley saw property prices rise from £380,000 to £422,000 — an increase of 11.1%.

Duffield, Quarndon & Kirk Langley is Amber Valley saw property prices rise from £380,000 to £422,000 — an increase of 11.1%.

Crich, Holloway & Wingfield also saw an increase of 11.1% as the median property price changed from £305,998 to £339,975.

Crich, Holloway & Wingfield also saw an increase of 11.1% as the median property price changed from £305,998 to £339,975.

