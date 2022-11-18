News you can trust since 1855
What were the 10 most popular names for new baby girls in 2021?

Revealed: The top 10 names for baby girls in the East Midlands in 2021

The Office for National Statistics has released the most popular baby names in England for 2021, with Olivia topping the girls list overall for the UK.

By John Smith
2 hours ago

However, for the East Midlands, it was a different story with Amelia topping the girls names list, pipping Olivia into second place, while the likes of Ava, Florence, Freya, Elsie and Rosie also make the list.

Here are the top 10 girls names chosen for new babies in the East Midlands in 2021.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Amelia Lily attends as Emily Atack launches her new collection for 'In The Style' at Libertine on March 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

X-Factor finalist, singer and reality TV star Amelia Lily

Photo: Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 12: Olivia Colman attends the "Empire of Light" UK Premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman

Photo: Getty

1950: American actress, Ava Gardner. (Photo by Baron/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Legendary Hollywood actress Ava Gardner

Photo: Baron

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Isla Fisher attends G'Day USA and The American Australian Association host 2022 G'DAY AAA Arts Gala at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE on June 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Former Home and Away star Isla Fisher

Photo: Getty

