The most popular names for babies born in Chesterfield have been revealed.

The Office for National Statistics has announced the most popular names for boys and girls born in 2022, the most recent data available.

Isla was the most popular girl's name in Chesterfield with 11 babies given the name in 2022. This replaced Amelia as 2021's top name, when 13 parents chose the name for their baby.

Meanwhile, George and Harry were the most common boys' names in the area. In total, 10 babies were given each name in Chesterfield in 2022. These names unseated Tommy, chosen by 14 parents in 2021.

Across the country as a whole, Noah was the most popular name given to baby boys.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the Office for National Statistics said: "Noah was the most popular name for boys in 2022, for the second year in a row, having replaced Oliver at the top in 2021."

Muhammad was the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, while George remained third, Oliver dropped from second to fourth and Leo climbed one place to fifth.

The top four girls' names were unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava, while Lily rose two places from seventh to fifth.

The most popular names for boys across England and Wales were: Noah, Muhammad, George, Oliver, Leo, Arthur, Oscar, Theodore, Theo and Freddie