Revealed: The best primary schools in Derbyshire

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 31st Dec 2024, 14:55 GMT
The best performing primary schools in Derbyshire have been revealed.

Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.

The latest performance figures show 61% of children across England reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

In Derbyshire this was 58%.

But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below.

In joint-first place are Wessington Primary School, Longford Church of England Primary School, and Redhill Primary School. Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

1. Wessington Primary School, Longford Church of England Primary School, and Redhill Primary School

In joint-first place are Wessington Primary School, Longford Church of England Primary School, and Redhill Primary School. Every pupil at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Just missing out on the top three is Breadsall Church of England Primary School. At the school, 94% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.

2. Breadsall Church of England Primary School

Just missing out on the top three is Breadsall Church of England Primary School. At the school, 94% of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Rounding out the top five with 90% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing are Holbrook Church of England Primary School, and Kniveton Church of England Primary School.

3. Holbrook Church of England Primary School, and Kniveton Church of England Primary School

Rounding out the top five with 90% of pupils meeting the required standard in maths, reading and writing are Holbrook Church of England Primary School, and Kniveton Church of England Primary School. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Just behind is Kirkstead Junior Academy, where 89% of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.

4. Kirkstead Junior Academy

Just behind is Kirkstead Junior Academy, where 89% of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6. Photo: google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireEngland
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice