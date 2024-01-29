REVEALED: Derbyshire’s richest business owners named among the UK’s biggest taxpayers – facing bills of over £100m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sunday Times Tax List 2024 has revealed the highest taxpayer’s across the country, with 100 wealthy individuals or families being liable for a total of £5.353 billion of UK tax last year.

The sixth edition of the Tax List — released as millions of people race to meet the self-assessment deadline — features figures from the worlds of music and arts, high finance and the high street, as well as billionaire aristocrats and rags-to-riches entrepreneurs.

Mike Ashley ranks as the second highest taxpayer in the Midlands and the eighth highest across the UK. Ashley owns House of Fraser, GAME, Jack Wills and Sports Direct – which is based in Shirebrook – and sold Newcastle United for £305m back in 2021.

John Bloor, who was born in Derbyshire and currently lives in Swadlincote, also features on the list. He owns Bloor Homes and Triumph Motorcyles, and paid £118.1m in tax last year – ranking him as third highest taxpayer in the Midlands and ninth overall.

The Kirkland Family operate Bowmer and Kirkland, a construction services firm based in Heage. Their tax bill for 2023 was £21.5m, making them the 10th highest Midlands taxpayer and the 54th across the country.

Robert Watts, the compiler of The Sunday Times Tax List, said: “The Tax List is a reflection of the state of our public finances and is sobering reading for all political parties in the run-up to the election.”