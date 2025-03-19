Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed it takes an average of 18.8 weeks to sell a property in the county.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed 347 property sales in the S postcode, covering towns such as Chesterfield, Staveley, Clay Cross and Eckington and villages including Holymoorside, North Wingfield and Ashover between March 2024 and March 2025.

In the top five areas governed by the S postcodes, Property Solvers revealed that homes took 122.40 days (17.49 weeks) to sell on average.

The table was topped by properties in the S42 region where homes sold within 113 days.

Elsewhere in Derbyshire, it took on average 124 days to sell a home in Ripley, 125 in Belper, 134 in Ilkeston, 135 in Matlock, 136 in Alfreton and 164 days in Bakewell.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s leading property portals to the point it is marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

Ruban Selvanayagam, co-founder of the sell house fast company Property Solvers, said: “It’s worth noting that many buyers have been pushing for their transactions to complete before 1st April given the reintroduction of the 2% Stamp Duty Land Tax band.”

