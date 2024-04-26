2 . Adventure Island

Adventure Island, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, is the UK’s best-value park. With 38 rides and attractions, the ninth most in the UK, and a £20 ticket price (bought online in advance), it has the fifth cheapest cost per ride in the country, working out at around 53p, over half the national average of £1.30. Adventure Island ranks among the top ten parks with the most frequent positive mentions in TripAdvisor reviews. Over one in five guests praised its “value” (22%), and almost one in six mentioned the “free” admission (14%), the sixth and eighth-highest nationally, with an average rating of 4.5 stars. Photo: Steve Meddle / Lenscap Photography