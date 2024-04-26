The study by saving experts BravoVoucher analysed the ticket price, star rating, reviews, and the number of rides and attractions of the UK’s top 60 amusement parks to determine which offers the best value.
Adventure Island, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, is the UK’s best-value park.
Marco Farnararo, CEO and Co-Founder at Bravo Savings Network said: “With cost-of-living pressures hitting UK households and families feeling the squeeze during school holidays and weekends when kids want to go out, our research aims to help families decide which days out will help their money stretch the furthest.
“By looking at multiple factors beyond the ticket price, we can better evaluate where guests of all ages are most likely to enjoy their time and feel the cost was worth it.
“While it’s true some of the UK’s best-loved parks like Alton Towers and Chessington World of Adventures rank among the ten best value, residents living near the more local parks can still enjoy a great day out. Some even have a much cheaper price per ride than some of the bigger parks”.
1. UK's best-value theme parks
New research has revealed the best-value amusement parks in the UK. Photo: InputUX - stock.adobe.com
2. Adventure Island
Adventure Island, Southend-on-Sea, Essex, is the UK’s best-value park. With 38 rides and attractions, the ninth most in the UK, and a £20 ticket price (bought online in advance), it has the fifth cheapest cost per ride in the country, working out at around 53p, over half the national average of £1.30. Adventure Island ranks among the top ten parks with the most frequent positive mentions in TripAdvisor reviews. Over one in five guests praised its “value” (22%), and almost one in six mentioned the “free” admission (14%), the sixth and eighth-highest nationally, with an average rating of 4.5 stars. Photo: Steve Meddle / Lenscap Photography
3. Woodlands Family Theme Park
Woodlands Family Theme Park, Totnes, Devon, is the second best-value park. A ticket costs £13.95, and it has 46 rides and attractions, the sixth-cheapest and fourth-highest in the UK. That works out at just 30p per ride, the third-best value for a ticket overall. The park also ranks among the top 20 whose guests praise its great value. Over one in six (17%) reviewers use the word “value” when describing the park, and almost one in ten (9%) used “free” with an average star rating of 4.2. Photo: Google
4. Drayton Manor
Drayton Manor, Mile Oak, Tamworth, Staffordshire, comes third overall. Its 44 rides make it the sixth-best for variety. With a £29.50 ticket price, it costs around 67p to try each attraction once. Drayton Manor also has the sixth-highest percentage of reviews praising its customer “deals” (4%), with an average rating of four stars. Photo: Google