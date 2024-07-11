Reunions keep friendships alive for Chesterfield's Violet Markham School leavers of 1961
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The class of 1961’s final year at Violet Markham School, Newbold, coincided with The Beatles playing Liverpool’s Cavern Club for the first time, Spurs winning the FA Cup and First Division double and the BBC premiering Songs of Praise.
Audrey Musson (nee Ashall) said: “We have known each other since we were 11-years-old and, now in our late 70s, we love to keep the friendships alive and can still laugh about the many happenings at the school.
“We try to meet twice a year and would love any others from our year to join us. At our latest gathering at the Donkey Derby, Sheffield Road, there were 12 of us and, as always, we had a wonderful time.”Anyone who would like to join the group in future can contact Audrey on 01246 540015 or Jeanette Hamer, nee Porter, on 01246 233916.* Violet Markham School was demolished to make way for what is now the Outwood Academy on Highfield Lane.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.