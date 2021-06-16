Return of Poolsbrook parkrun delayed again after Boris Johnson delays lockdown easing

With support from Chesterfield Borough Council, Poolsbrook parkrun had been due to restart on June 5.

However, not enough landowners gave permission for the free 5km runs elsewhere to resume – so organisers were forced to postpone the expected return date to June 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poolsbrook Country Park.

But after Boris Johnson this week delayed the lifting of all remaining coronavirus restrictions, parkrun UK has said its events will not resume in England until at least July 24.

A spokesperson for Poolsbrook parkrun said: “While I'm sure there will be some disappointment out there, it’s great to have what I'm sure is a realistic date to return and we're all very much looking forward to getting back into it.

“It gives us all a little extra time to get parkrun fit again (if needed) and time to get more folk double dosed up with the vaccine.”

parkrun UK said in a statement on Monday: “A huge amount of work has been done in recent weeks to ensure we have permission to return from the large majority of landowners.

“While this delay is disappointing, we respect the fact that a significant number of these permissions were contingent on the country moving into step four (of the Government’s ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown) and we will therefore target a new reopening date of July 24.”

Deputy chief medical officer Jonthan Van-Tam has described parkrun as ‘one of the most important public health initiatives in the United Kingdom’.

parkrun UK’s website states: “parkruns are free, weekly, community events all around the world.

“Saturday morning events are 5k and take place in parks and open spaces.

“On Sunday mornings, there are 2k junior parkruns for children aged four to 14.

“parkrun is a positive, welcoming and inclusive experience where there is no time limit and no one finishes last.

“Everyone is welcome to come along, whether you walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.”

Covid-19 measures in England had been due to come to an end on June 21 – but Mr Johnson told the nation on Monday that restrictions would be in effect until July 19 amid concerns about the Delta variant first identified in India.