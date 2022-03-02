Can you spot anyone familiar among our retro World Book Day pictures in Derbyshire?

This year’s event takes place on Thursday, March 3, and will be the 25th anniversary of the literary day marked with the message: “You are a reader.”
Children are invited to dress as their favourite book characters whether goodies or baddies to encourage them to engage with literature.
Inevitably, there will be all kinds of characters from Harry Potter to David Walliams favourites commemorated throughout schools in Derbyshire as many celebrate the day.
What’s the best costume you’ve made for your children? Take a look at our retro gallery below for some inspiration from years gone by.