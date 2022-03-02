Can you spot anyone familiar among our retro World Book Day pictures in Derbyshire?

This year’s event takes place on Thursday, March 3, and will be the 25th anniversary of the literary day marked with the message: “You are a reader.”

Children are invited to dress as their favourite book characters whether goodies or baddies to encourage them to engage with literature.

Inevitably, there will be all kinds of characters from Harry Potter to David Walliams favourites commemorated throughout schools in Derbyshire as many celebrate the day.

What’s the best costume you’ve made for your children? Take a look at our retro gallery below for some inspiration from years gone by.

1. Potty for Potter Harry Potter seemed a key theme during World Book Day at Spire Infant School in March 2019 Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Is that the Gruffalo? Darley Churchtown Primary School pupils getting in on the World Book Day action in March 2016 Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

3. Princesses and their projects Fiona, Stanley, Louisa and Harley at Spire Infants with their World Book Day projects in March 2019 Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Disney fans Joshua, Lily and Brantly enjoying World Book Day at Stepping Stones Day Nursery in March 2016 Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales