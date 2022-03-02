World Book Day is celebrating it's 25th year on Thursday, March 3

Can you spot anyone familiar among our retro World Book Day pictures in Derbyshire?

World Book Day has seen children dress up as their favourite characters for over two decades – and as our gallery suggests, youngsters in Derbyshire are no different.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 5:02 pm

This year’s event takes place on Thursday, March 3, and will be the 25th anniversary of the literary day marked with the message: “You are a reader.”

Children are invited to dress as their favourite book characters whether goodies or baddies to encourage them to engage with literature.

Inevitably, there will be all kinds of characters from Harry Potter to David Walliams favourites commemorated throughout schools in Derbyshire as many celebrate the day.

What’s the best costume you’ve made for your children? Take a look at our retro gallery below for some inspiration from years gone by.

1. Potty for Potter

Harry Potter seemed a key theme during World Book Day at Spire Infant School in March 2019

Photo: jason chadwick

2. Is that the Gruffalo?

Darley Churchtown Primary School pupils getting in on the World Book Day action in March 2016

Photo: Rachel Atkins

3. Princesses and their projects

Fiona, Stanley, Louisa and Harley at Spire Infants with their World Book Day projects in March 2019

Photo: jason chadwick

4. Disney fans

Joshua, Lily and Brantly enjoying World Book Day at Stepping Stones Day Nursery in March 2016

Photo: Rachel Atkins

