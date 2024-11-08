Built in the 1860s, Riber Castle was famous locally as a zoo after it was converted into Riber Castle Wildlife Park in the 1960s, and was a popular attraction for both school groups and families, groups heading to see the birds and exotic mammals such as lynx on the site.

The building, which overlooks Matlock as one of the area’s most recognisable landmarks, was last used as residential accommodation in the 1930s, in between spells as a boarding school and a zoo, before falling into a fire-damaged ruin amid several aborted restoration plans in the 21st century.

The iconic Derbyshire Dales castle was added to the nation’s list of buildings of historic and architectural interest in 1950.

It is now entering a new chapter as luxury apartments.

Rob Wright, who has driven the redevelopment project to completion over the past three years, said: “It means a lot to people in Matlock, you can see it from so many houses, there are even roads with names like Riber View. It was important that whatever we did we got people on board with it.”

Next will come the conversion of several outbuildings including the stable, saddlery and coach house into standalone homes, and the third phase will see ten new-build homes constructed in the castle grounds.

Our picture gallery includes images of the building in its days as a visitor attraction.

1 . Lady grey squirrels Two newly arrived seals at Riber Zoo in 1969. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

2 . Feeding the animals Feeding the animals at Riber Castle, Matlock, in 1997 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales

3 . Tank engine A 20 ton saddle tank engine was transported through the tiny village of Riber, to the Riber Fauna Reserve, and our picture shows co-owner Mr Peter Bell and his 18-month-old son Marcus taking a loook at the engine on its arrival, July 7, 1970. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Photo Sales