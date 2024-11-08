Built in the 1860s, Riber Castle was famous locally as a zoo after it was converted into Riber Castle Wildlife Park in the 1960s, and was a popular attraction for both school groups and families, groups heading to see the birds and exotic mammals such as lynx on the site.
The building, which overlooks Matlock as one of the area’s most recognisable landmarks, was last used as residential accommodation in the 1930s, in between spells as a boarding school and a zoo, before falling into a fire-damaged ruin amid several aborted restoration plans in the 21st century.
The iconic Derbyshire Dales castle was added to the nation’s list of buildings of historic and architectural interest in 1950.
It is now entering a new chapter as luxury apartments.
Rob Wright, who has driven the redevelopment project to completion over the past three years, said: “It means a lot to people in Matlock, you can see it from so many houses, there are even roads with names like Riber View. It was important that whatever we did we got people on board with it.”
Next will come the conversion of several outbuildings including the stable, saddlery and coach house into standalone homes, and the third phase will see ten new-build homes constructed in the castle grounds.
Our picture gallery includes images of the building in its days as a visitor attraction.