Retro: Growing up in the 90s in Derbyshire - a look back at a time before smartphones

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 24th Feb 2025, 16:19 BST
Growing up in the 1990s in Derbyshire meant experiencing a relatively carefree childhood.

There was lots of outdoor play, limited technology and popular toys included Furbies, Beanie Babies and Tamagotchis.

Iconic TV shows were Baywatch, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Power Rangers.

British boybands and Britpop dominated the charts and Spice Girls were a major British pop music phenomenon of the mid-'90s.

Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, July 1990.

1. Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp

Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, July 1990. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, July 1990

2. All smiles

Peak 90 International Scout and Guide Camp at Chatsworth Park, July 1990 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Horsley Woodhouse carnival in 1991

3. Carnival royalty

Horsley Woodhouse carnival in 1991 Photo: Brian Eyre

Ripley Rainbows in June 1991.

4. Little Rainbows

Ripley Rainbows in June 1991. Photo: Derbyshire Times

