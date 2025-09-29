Retro: A look back at Derbyshire's stately homes, Peak District landmarks and historic buildings

Famous estates like Haddon Hall and National Trust properties such as Hardwick Hall offer visitors a glimpse into centuries of history, with many properties serving as locations for film and television.

The county also has much varied and stunning landscape which has provided inspiration for photographers throughout history – including the famous Dovedale Stepping Stones and popular viewpoint Monsal Head.

This collection of photos also includes the people that lived in worked in our stately homes and scenes from Matlock and Chesterfield.

1 . Cleaning staff of Chatsworth House The cleaning staff of Chatsworth House, 1990s. (Photo by Christopher Simon Sykes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Simon Sykes Photo Sales

2 . Hardwick Old Hall General view of Hardwick Old Hall and the East Lodge from the roof of the New Hall, 1997. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images) Photo: Heritage Images Photo Sales

3 . Buxton A view of the Quadrant shopping street in Buxton, with the thermal baths on the left and the Palace Hotel in the background (centre), 1961. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Fox Photos Photo Sales