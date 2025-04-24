Retiring Deputy Leader wants Derbyshire council to deliver with dignity whoever is at helm after elections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire County Council’s retiring Deputy Leader has told how it has been a ‘great privilege’ to work with fellow Conservative members as the current term’s Tory-led administration held its last Cabinet meeting before the much-anticipated county election.

The county council is one of 24 councils – including 14 county, eight unitary, one metropolitan district and the Isles of Scilly’s governance – in England taking part in local elections on May 1.

Deputy Leader Simon Spencer, councillor for Dovedale and Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and budget, is stepping down after being a county councillor since 2009 and after serving as an Ashbourne Town Councillor in the 1990s and as a district councillor between 1997 to 2012.

He told the current administration’s Cabinet meeting: “I am immensely grateful for the professionalism that has been shown at Derbyshire County Council and it has been a great privilege as an elected member to work with you all.”

Cllr Spencer previously stated the council is going to continue to face challenges and Local Government Reorganisation plans to replace two-tier systems in county areas with unitary authorities is going to be one of its biggest but he hopes that a structure can be established to deliver services in a sensible way.

He added that he just wants Derbyshire County Council to deliver its services with dignity, professionalism and in the best possible way whoever is at the helm after the election.

Current County Council Leader, Cllr Barry Lewis, praised Cllr Spencer as a mentor helping with recruitment and Cllr Alex Dale, Cabinet Member for Education, also offered his gratitude to the retiring Deputy Leader on behalf of Derbyshire and for his guidance.

Cllr Lewis also thanked Cabinet members, the council’s management and ‘everyone at the table and beyond’ for all their hard work during the Conservative administration’s two four-year terms since it took control from the former Labour-led council in 2017.

He said: “It has been tremendous, good work with such a dedicated, good team of professionals and really dedicated Cabinet members and councillors from all parties, to be fair, and right across the council. Hopefully we will be back in the hot seat post-May 1 but we cannot take anything for granted.”

Cllr Lewis added: “It’s been my great privilege to work with you all.”

The current Conservative administration is looking to keep control in a region where Labour has largely seized power across the district and borough local authorities.

And after Labour MPs seized control of all Derbyshire’s constituencies in last year’s General Election, Derbyshire County Council has been the last Conservative stronghold in the county.

It has also found itself managing estimated, multi-million budget shortfalls in recent years and having to introduce difficult saving measures and cutbacks like many local authorities nationwide with huge external pressures from pay and price inflation, a continuing increase in cost and demand for services – especially with children’s services and adult social care – alongside concerns over Government funding settlements.

Following the General Election, Labour appeared to be tightening its grip setting its sights on recovering control at Derbyshire County Council.

But a stagnant economy and a number of unpopular national decisions may have put a dent in the opposition Labour Group’s hopes of a return to the top table in Derbyshire.

These include the imposition of winter fuel payment cuts for pensioners, an increase in employers’ national insurance payments, changes to inheritance tax affecting farmers, welfare cuts, and tax increases to address claims of a £22bn blackhole left by the former Conservative Government.

The candidate lists show that the Conservatives, Labour and Reform UK have selected candidates for all 64 available county seats, with the Liberal Democrats competing in all but eight and the Green Party contesting all but 12 divisions.

Among the candidates are 36 independents, six members of Chesterfield Independents, six members of the Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition, two members of Belper Independents, one National Front member and one Homeland Party member.

Derbyshire has also seen a number of defections in recent times at district councils from other more traditional parties to Reform UK which is well represented among candidates in the up-and-coming county election.

Reform UK is also hoping to win as many seats at the local elections nationwide and particularly in the Midlands and in Derbyshire’s Amber Valley

Some experts have also been saying certain disillusioned voters may also turn to the Green Party or the Liberal Democrats.

The council’s service responsibilities will come under voter scrutiny including schools, roads, waste and recycling, care for older and vulnerable people and safeguarding children as well as the well-documented issues with potholes, adult social care, education and care for youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities as well as the County Hall sell-off plans.

Belper Together community group has invited resdents and prospective candidates in the Belper area to attend a hustings, on Thursday, April 24, from 7pm at Strutts Community Centre to discuss the future of the Ada Belfield care home after the current Conservative-led administration’s decision to sell the home.

The county council has explained it is refocusing its adult care services by supporting more dementia patients and helping more people to stay at home due to what it claims is a decline in demand for residential care.

Labour and Reform UK have also criticised the state of Derbyshire’s roads and the number of potholes in the county but the Conservative council has criticised Government funding and stated it has been targeting repairs with high-tech systems and that it is doing everything it can with ‘action rather than words’.

The Government’s plans for Local Government Reorganisation may also influence voting with the possible introduction of unitary councils in two-tier county areas by replacing county and both district and borough councils altogether by 2028 with new unitary authorities.

As a consequence, newly-crowned county councillors after May 1 may be expected to only serve two-year terms instead of four with the Government hoping for unitary mayoral elections to happen by 2027 with the first newly-changed councils to be running by 2028.

He said: “I just want this council to deliver its services with dignity, professionalism and in the best possible way whoever is at the helm in future.”

Some other councillors who will also not be standing again include Council Chairman, Cllr Trevor Ainswort h, representing Horsley, Conservative Robert Parkinson, representing Breaston, and Labour Cllr Dave Allen, representing Birdholme.

During the current term, the Tories can boast 40 seats to Labour’s 15, Liberal Democrats’ four, Amber Valley Independents’ two, Independents’ two and to the Green Party’s one councillor under the previous 61 available divisions.

But during the Derbyshire local election, on May 1, a total of 353 candidates will aim to clinch one of the 64 available seats representing 64 divisions across the county.

Polling stations will open on Thursday, May 1, from 7am to 10pm, and residents registered to vote will not need their polling card but they must be able to present suitable photo ID.

Votes will be counted on Friday, May 2, and results will be published on the county council’s website and its Facebook page as soon as they are received on May 2.

Chesterfield Borough Council will oversee elections for the eight county council seats in the Chesterfield borough based on the new county boundaries including; Brimington; Dunstan; Hasland and Rother; Linacre and Loundsley Green; Spire; Staveley; Staveley North and Whittington; And Walton, Brampton and Boythorpe.

North East Derbyshire District Council will administer the election for eight county council seats in its region including; Clay Cross and Tupton; Dronfield and Unstone; Dronfield Woodhouse and Walton; Eckington and Coal Aston; Killamarsh and Renishsaw; North Wingfield, Pilsely and Morton; Shirland and Wingerworth South; And Sutton.

Bolsover District Council is administering elections for six county council seats including: Barlborough and Clowne; Bolsover; Elmton with Creswell and Whitwell; Hardwick; Shirebrook and Pleasley; And finally South Normanton and Pinxton.

High Peak Borough Council is administering elections for eight county council seats including; Buxton North and East; Buxton South and West; Chapel and Hope Valley; Etherow; Glossop North; Glossop South; New Mills and Hayfield; And Whaley Bridge.

Amber Valley Borough Council is administering elections for ten county council seats including: Alfreton and Somercotes; Alport and Duffield; Codnor, Aldecar, Langley Mill and Loscoe; Heanor; Horsley; North Belper; Ripley East; Ripley West and Crich; South Belper and Holbrook; And Swanwick and Riddings.

Derbyshire Dales District Council is administering elections for six county council seats including; Ashbourne South; Bakewell; Derwent Valley; Dovedale and Ashbourne North; Matlock; And Wirksworth.

Erewash Borough Council is administering elections for nine county council seats including; Breadsall and West Hallam; Breaston; Ilkeston Central; Ilkeston North; Ilkeston South and Kirk Hallam; Long Eaton North; Long Eaton South; Sandiacre; And Sawley.

South Derbyshire District Council is administering elections for nine county council seats including: Aston; Etwall and Findern; Hilton; Linton; Melbourne and Woodville; Repton and Stenson; Swadlincote East; Swadlincote South; And Swadlincote West.