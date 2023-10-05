Plans have been submitted for repair work to the Miller's Dale Viaduct.

Plans have been submitted to the Peak District National Park for the listed building consent - and repairs and maintenance works to the viaduct including new carrier drain.

In a statement submitted with the application it said: “Remedial works are planned to make repairs to severely corroded elements to maintain the structure's integrity.”

The viaduct is managed by National Highways - Historical Railways Estate, a government funded organisation, which are remitted to maintain a significant number of disused railway structures around the UK on behalf of the Department for Transport.

The Miller's Dale to Matlock railway line was opened in 1863 with the construction of the second viaduct granted in 1903.

Today the north viaduct can be seen by the public from the Monsal Trail that is carried by the original south viaduct.

The plans state all corroded sections will be grit blasted and repainted, using the paint specification agreed with the conservation officer during the previous works to the structure, which were carried out in 2018.

Where required, flange, web and deck plates will be overplated. Once the corroded sections have been treated, a new carrier drain will be installed to prevent further corrosion of the truss elements. Additionally, a rodding eye could be installed on the topside of the structure to facilitate safe future maintenance of the carrier drain, if allowed by the listed building consent.

If approved the works will start with removing vegetation, fencing and establishing access to the topside of the structure as required.

Scaffolding will be put up to allow safe access during the repainting/repairs from the viaduct deck.

All deck plates defects shall be inspected by the contractor, before grit blasting begins, to determine the severity of the corrosion.

