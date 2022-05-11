Restoration of abandoned Derbyshire station - one of the oldest in the world - wins vital Lottery funding

Trains have not stopped at Wingfield Station, on the Midland Main Line between Chesterfield and Derby, since the 1960s when it became a victim of the Beeching cuts.

It is believed to be one of the earliest stations built in England – and possibly the world.

After closing in 1967 the Grade II-listed building was left to rot, but in recent years has become part of an ambitious restoration project by architectural experts.

The project to restore Wingfield station has received a £667,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Pictured is Lucy Godfrey, project co-ordinator.

Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust (DHBT) has now revealed it has been awarded a further £667,000 grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to continue its project at the station.

Experts can focus on the repair and conservation of the historic fabric of the station and adjacent parcel shed, enabling a sustainable long-term use of the building as office space.

The project, which will start in May and run until August 2023.

Peter Milner, DHBT trustee and project lead, said: “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

"Not only will it mean this significant building, which is a surviving example of a very early rural railway station, is restored, but it will also incorporate exciting engagement activity and future access.”

Robyn Llewellyn, area director, England, Midlands and East at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “We’re delighted to announce this funding for Derbyshire Historic Buildings Trust, to restore and re-purpose this important Grade II-listed building.

"It’s great to see the inclusion of funding for the heritage training programmes because this helps ensure that the community will be able to be involved in preserving Derbyshire’s heritage into the future.

"Thank you to National Lottery players for making projects like this possible.”

The station is one of a series of railway structures built for the North Midland Railway, which was created and designed by George and Robert Stephenson – two of the most important and influential engineers of the railway era.

Architect Francis Thompson has 22 buildings on the Historic Buildings List. His work on this stretch of the North Midland Railway is widely regarded as his best.