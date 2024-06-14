Residents urged to vote for landmarks to feature on a brand-new official MONOPOLY: Peak District Edition game

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Peak District has won the race to feature in a brand new version of popular board game Monopoly, with locals being asked to vote which local landmarks should be featured.

The Peak District is going to the polls early – to vote for landmarks to feature on a brand-new official MONOPOLY: Peak District Edition game.

Makers have announced today that a unique Peak District version of the world’s most famous board game is to be created – after the staycation hotspot won a five-way race to become the latest MONOPOLY edition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Landing the honour of getting its very own bespoke version of the family board game, The Peak District has beaten leading world natural beauty destinations including Norway’s Fjords and Germany’s Black Forest to secure the MONOPOLY nod.

Stacey Barrett from Bakewell tart shop, Mr Monopoly and John Keen-Tomlinson of Winning Moves UK the launch of the Peak District edition game.

Winning Moves UK, an official MONOPOLY maker, is producing the brand-new MONOPOLY: Peak District Edition board game, under licence from Hasbro. The firm produces MONOPOLY editions for popular destinations all over the world, including Palm Beach, Dubai and The Hamptons.

John Keen-Tomlinson, Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves UK said: ““A huge congratulations to the Peak District for getting to land its very own official MONOPOLY board,” says . “We expect to be wonderfully spoilt with choices when putting this special edition MONOPOLY board game together.”

In selecting the Peak District, Mr Keen-Tomlinson shared that the Winning Moves UK selection panel considered a variety of factors including the area’s outstanding natural beaut, world profile, sense of community and heritage. “The Peak District fits the bill perfectly for us,” added Mr Keen-Tomlinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In this new game, 30+ Peak District landmarks and favourites – like the Peak District National Park, Chatsworth House and The Heights of Abraham – will be showcased on the board, replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’ from the classic MONOPOLY original.

Derbyshire residents are being urged to vote for landmarks to feature on a brand-new official MONOPOLY: Peak District Edition game.

The tokens will be customised too, with the original MONOPOLY counters like the Scottie dog and boot literally .. getting the boot. In their place a miniature Bakewell tart looks a shoo in, with a pair of walking boots likely to feature instead of the old boot. Also expected to be popular choices with the public: A rucksack and a slab of dry-stone walling.

The property sets will be themed in genres, from tourism to heritage, hotels to business, entertainment to shopping - and more. The four trains stations from the classic London MONPOPOLY original will take on a ‘travel’ theme.

The Chance and Community Chest cards will be customised as well. For example, in the original MONOPOLY classic there is a Community Chest card that says, ‘You have won second prize in a beauty contest.’ For this edition, players could be rewarded with MONOPOLY money for “the most outlandish walking outfit” .. or penalised by being sent ‘Back 3 Spaces’ for dropping litter in the Peak District National Park. “Everything is up for grabs,” added Mr Keen-Tomlinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm is now asking Derbyshire residents to vote for their landmarks which will feature on a brand-new official MONOPOLY: Peak District Edition game.